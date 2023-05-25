Man escapes ‘devastating consequences’ after petrol bomb fails to ignite in Newry

A man in Newry has had a lucky escape after his property was targeted in a petrol bomb attack.

It failed to ignite and was discovered at the rear of a house on Lackan Road on Thursday morning.

Police are treating the incident, which happened at some point between the hours of midnight and 8.45am, as a hate crime.

PSNI Detective Constable Johnston said: “The victim reported that he had discovered a petrol bomb at their property which had failed to ignite.

"He had been asleep inside and thankfully did not come to any harm, however, ignition could have had devastating consequences to him and his property.

"We are treating this incident as a hate crime.”

“Enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone with any information, or who saw anything suspicious in the area at the time the incident took place to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 363 25/05/23.”