Man escapes from PSNI custody after being arrested in Belfast

The PSNI is attempting to locate a man who was arrested in connection with a burglary and managed to escape from custody.

The individual is said to be “unlawfully at large” in west Belfast and a warning has been issued for the public “to not approach” him.

The man was arrested at approximately 12.15 today, Saturday September 9, following the report of a burglary in the Falls Road area, but “absconded from police custody” a short time later.

Inspector Ferguson said: “He is described as being in his 20s, with dark hair and was wearing black shorts and a black t-shirt and handcuffed to the front.

“We are advising the public to not approach the man but to call 999 immediately if seen.”

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous.