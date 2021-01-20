Man escapes injury after Belfast home firework attack

Police treating incident as arson

A man in his 30s escaped injury after a firework was thrown into the living room of a house in east Belfast on Tuesday night.

Detectives are appealing for information following a report of arson at the residential premises in the Chamberlain Street area.

Police received a report that a window of a house in the area was smashed shortly after 6.55pm and a large firework thrown into the living room.

The resident was upstairs at the time, but managed to escape the property.

Damage was caused to the living room and its window

The PSNI said enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding this incident, which is being treated as arson with intent to endanger life.

"It is extremely fortunate no-one was injured as a result of this reckless act," a spokesperson said.

“We would appeal to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area prior to the incident, to contact detectives on 101 and quoting reference number 1416 19/01/21."

A report can also be made online via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/