Man escapes injury after car ends up on its roof following Lisburn Road collision

Scene of the collision on the Lisburn Road on Wednesday Photo: Jeff Hutton

A man has escaped injury after a single vehicle road collision on Belfast’s Lisburn Road left the car on its roof.

The incident happened at around 3.20pm on Wednesday afternoon, close to one of the gates of the nearby City Hospital.

It is not clear how the incident occurred, with images from the scene showing the white vehicle turned over and debris on the road as pedestrians look on in shock.

A nearby black vehicle also appears to have suffered damage to its rear during the incident.

The Lisburn Road was closed for a time while police and other emergency services attended the scene, with reports of heavy traffic in the area for some time after as motorists attempted to get by the crash.

The road was cleared by police around an hour later.

In a statement, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Police received a report of a single vehicle road traffic collision on the Lisburn Road at around 3.20pm this afternoon. The male driver of the car did not report any injuries.”