Man escapes injury after shots fired at house in Newtownards
A man has escaped injury after shots were fired at a house in Newtownards overnight.
The shots were fired at a house on Upper Greenwell Street at around midnight.
Inspector Jonny Francey said: "Shortly after midnight, it was reported that shots were fired at a house in the area.
"Damage was caused to a downstairs window and the inside of the property during the incident.
"One man was inside the property at the time, but there are no reports of any injuries."
The Upper Greenwell Street remains closed between Inisharoan Court and Stanwell Road as police investigate the incident.
Anyone with information about the incident should contact police on 101 quoting reference number 4 13/09/19.
Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800555111.