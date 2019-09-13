Man escapes injury after shots fired at house in Newtownards

The scene on Upper Greenwell Street in Newtownards, Co. Down, where a shooting took place at a house in the early hours of Friday morning. Credit: Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Forensics at the scene at a House in Newtonards on Friday. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

A man has escaped injury after shots were fired at a house in Newtownards overnight.

The shots were fired at a house on Upper Greenwell Street at around midnight.

Inspector Jonny Francey said: "Shortly after midnight, it was reported that shots were fired at a house in the area.

"Damage was caused to a downstairs window and the inside of the property during the incident.

Forensics at the scene at a House in Newtonards on Friday. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

The scene on Upper Greenwell Street in Newtownards, Co. Down, where a shooting took place at a house in the early hours of Friday morning. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

"One man was inside the property at the time, but there are no reports of any injuries."

The Upper Greenwell Street remains closed between Inisharoan Court and Stanwell Road as police investigate the incident.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact police on 101 quoting reference number 4 13/09/19.

Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800555111.