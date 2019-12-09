Man escapes injury in Coalisland shooting attack

A man escaped injury but was left badly shaken after a shot was fired at the front window of his house in Coalisland.

Detectives in Mid Ulster are appealing for information following the incident, which took place on Sunday night shortly before 9pm.

Sinn Fein's Francie Molloy condemned the attack.

The Mid Ulster election candidate said: "Thankfully no one was injured in this incident but it must have been a frightening experience.

"There is no place for guns in our society and those behind this attack need to end these futile actions immediately."

Detective Sergeant Robinson said: "We received a report that the front window of a house in the Pinebank Gardens area had been damaged.

"Officers attended the scene and, after investigation, it is believed that a shot was fired at the property causing damage to the window.

"Thankfully, a man who was in the house at the time was not injured, however, he was left badly shaken."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.