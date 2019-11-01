Man escapes injury in west Belfast arson attack

The fire caused damage to the front door and smoke damage inside the house. Credit: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press

A man has escaped injury after a house in west Belfast was targeted in an arson attack.

The attack happened at around 7.20am on Friday morning at a house on Aitnamona Crescent.

Police said a wheelie bin was placed at the front door and set alight.

The fire service attended the scene and extinguished the blaze, which caused damage to the door and smoke damage inside the house.

A man inside the house at the time escaped injury.

Last week, the same house was attacked with a pipe bomb, which exploded in the front garden and caused damage to the front door.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "Detectives are appealing for anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the area at the time of the incident or anyone with any information which could assist them with their enquiries to contact them at Musgrave on 101 quoting reference number 486 01/11/19."

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.