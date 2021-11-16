Man escapes Randalstown flat arson attack after smashing upstairs window

Two men are in hospital following a deliberate fire at a flat in Co Antrim on Tuesday morning.

Police said the blaze happened at a property in Randalstown at around 12.50am.

They said suspects wearing black clothing with hoods up and masks poured accelerant through the letterbox of the flat in Neillsbrook View before sparking the fire.

One occupant escaped the fire after smashing an upstairs window while both men inside were hospitalised following the effects of smoke inhalation.

One of the men remains in hospital and is receiving treatment for his injuries.

A PSNI spokesperson said the incident is being treated as arson and they appealed for information.

Detective Sergeant Lyttle said :“The door was damaged and the flat left smoke damaged in the incident which police are treating as arson with intent to endanger life.

“NI Fire and Rescue Service attended and the fire was out on arrival with neighbours assisting to pour jugs of water on the fire.

“Detectives are currently investigating and would appeal for information.

“We are working to establish a motive for this attack and I'm appealing to anyone who may have been in the area and saw any suspicious activity around this time, or knows anything about this, to get in touch with us on 101, quoting reference number 52 of 16/11/21.

“You can also submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/.”