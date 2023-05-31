Man extradited to Lithuania from Belfast on assault charges

A-24-year old Lithuanian national was extradited to Lithuania from Belfast on Wednesday.

He is to stand trial for an assault which occurred in Lithuanian capital, Vilnius, in September 2019.

The man was detained in Belfast last year on an international arrest warrant and first appeared before Laganside Court later the same day.

Today the extradition process was completed with his successful extradition to Lithuania.

Sergeant Davey from the International Policing Unit said: "This extradition involved the working partnership of the Lithuanian Police, National Crime Agency and the Police Service's International Policing Unit.

“This is an example that shows our continued determination and commitment to work with International Law Enforcement partners to track down wanted persons and bring offenders to justice.

“Our message is clear that we will relentlessly pursue those that are trying to delay or deny justice to victims of crime.”