Man extradited to NI from Austria after fleeing PSNI sex offence probe

A fugitive has been arrested in Austria and extradited to Northern Ireland in connection with sexual offences.

The PSNI’s Extradition Unit collaborated with international law enforcement partners to apprehend the 49-year-old suspect.

He was detained the country’s capital Vienna after an extradition warrant was issued for serious sexual offences relating to an ongoing PSNI investigation.

The suspect is due to appear in court in Belfast on Saturday morning.

PSNI chief inspector Fox said: “The Police Service of Northern Ireland will relentlessly pursue wanted fugitives wherever they may be hiding, and will continue to work closely with our international and domestic law enforcement partners to apprehend and bring to justice those wanted for the most serious offences.

“This arrest demonstrates our determination to ensure victims get the justice they deserve.”