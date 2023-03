A 32-year-old man has been extradited from the United States of America to Northern Ireland.

The PSNI’s International Policing Unit was involved in the process.

The suspect was arrested in the USA by virtue of an extradition request sought by the PSNI in relation to a number of drug offences in Newry which date back to November 2013.

He is due to appear before Newry Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.