Man extradited to Romania following kidnap and assault offences

A man, aged in his 30s, was to Romania on Monday following kidnap and assault offences.

He will now serve a prison sentence in Romania for the crimes.

The man was arrested in Northern Ireland in October 2021 on an international arrest warrant, and has been in prison here for other matters since that time.

Detective Inspector Lennon from the International Policing Unit said: “This is another example showing our continued determination and commitment to work with International Law Enforcement partners to track down wanted persons and bring offenders to justice.

"Our message is clear, Northern Ireland is not a safe haven for any wanted persons trying to avoid arrest and the consequences of their previous actions. We will relentlessly pursue those that are trying to delay or deny justice to victims of crime.”