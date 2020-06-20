Man faces drugs and firearm charges after raids

A 40-year-old man has been charged with a number of drug and gun offences following searches police investigating suspected drug crimes linked to the East Belfast UVF.

He is expected to appear at Newtownards Magistrates Court via videolink in July. As is normal procedure, all charges are reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

It follows a number of searches in Dundonald on Friday evening carried out by the Paramilitary Crime Task Force (PCTF).

Two women have also been reported to the Public Prosecution Service on suspicion of drugs offences.

Suspected class A, B and C controlled drugs were seized, along with drug paraphernalia and a "significant amount of cash".

"Paramilitaries are not defenders of their communities, instead they are criminals who prey on vulnerable people and exploit any circumstances they can for their own gain," a PSNI detective inspector said.

"We know that the communities most affected utterly support our ongoing efforts and want to work with us to end the harm caused by the criminal activity of paramilitaries."