Man fights for life after attack in Enniskillen seen on social media

A man is fighting for his life in hospital after he was attacked by men armed with weapons in Co Fermanagh.

At around 8.40pm on Saturday evening, the PSNI received a report that an altercation was ongoing in the Coolcullen Meadows area of Enniskillen.

Upon arrival, officers found two men with wounds to their legs, both requiring hospital treatment.

One of the men was in a critical condition, according to police yesterday afternoon.

It is believed that another man involved in the altercation had left the scene before officers arrived and enquiries are ongoing to determine his whereabouts.

Condemning the incident, local UUP councillor Howard Thornton said that it was "terrible" that such incidents were putting unnecessary stress on the NHS during the coronavirus crisis. "I pass on my thoughts and prayers to the family of the men involved," he stated.

"At this time, with everyone being on lockdown, it's important that we get on with each other and we do not get provoked or increase our anxiety because we're more or less housebound at the moment.

"All these incidents are putting stress on our NHS. Incidents like this are absolutely against the whole of our society."

DUP councillor Keith Elliot added that there is a video of the incident on social media and appealed to anyone with the footage to bring it forward to police.

An investigation is under way and officers have appealed for anyone with any information or video footage of the altercation to contact them at Enniskillen on 101 quoting reference number 2257 11/04/20.

Information can also be provided anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.