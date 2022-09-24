Man fleeing police on tractor arrested over attempted murder after PSNI vehicles rammed

A PSNI vehicle which was damaged by a suspect trying to escape on a tractor (Photo credit: PSNI)

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after three PSNI vehicles were badly damaged by a suspect trying to escape on a tractor.

The incident occurred in Fivemiletown, Co Tyrone, during the early hours of Saturday morning.

Officers who attended the incident narrowly escaped injury.

They were investigating a report of a drink driver in Fivemiletown and attended an address in the Tattenabuddagh Lane area just after midnight as part of their enquiries.

While at the address, a man in his 20s tried to evade police in a tractor. He rammed three police vehicles causing extensive damage to all three vehicles.

The driver (25) was later arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in custody at this time.

Detective Inspector Snoddy said: "This was a reckless and cowardly incident which has left three of our police vehicles off the road affecting our service delivery in the Mid Ulster area. There is also the impact in terms of our officers' welfare, as well as the cost of repairs to the vehicle.

"If it were not for our officers taking evasive action to avoid the oncoming tractor, I have no doubt that officers would have been seriously injured or killed."

Detectives investigating the incident are appealing for information and can be contacted on 101 quoting reference 2000 23/09/22. A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport.

Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org