Man forced to lie on bed by masked intruders who held gun to his legs and tried to shoot him

A man in Co Antrim was forced to lie on his bed by masked men who held a gun to his legs and tried to shoot him.

Up to five men forced their way inside a property in the Elmwood Park area of Bushmills shortly after 11.30pm on Thursday armed with a number of weapons.

The male occupant was ordered to lie down before the intruders held a handgun to his legs and made several unsuccessful attempts to discharge the weapon.

The victim, who is aged in his 60s, was then attacked with iron bars and a sledgehammer before being taken to hospital with a head injury.

A woman in her 80s was also inside the property and sustained an injury to her arm.

PSNI Detective Inspector Finlay said the male victim’s injuries are not believed to be life threatening at this time.

“The suspects, who were said to have been dressed in dark coloured clothing, then reportedly fled the scene on foot,” he added.

“This was a terrifying experience for the occupants of the property and our investigation is now underway to establish what happened, who was involved, and a motive.

“We are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time, and may have seen anything suspicious, or anyone who may have any information which could help us with our enquiries, to call us on 101, quoting reference number 2151 of 09/03/23.”