Man found by roadside in Tyrone may have been struck by car

Police believe a man found by the side of the road near a Co Tyrone village may have been hit by a vehicle.

A police spokesman said the 46-year-old man was found at around 1.40am on the Tummery Road, Dromore.

"He was taken to hospital for injuries that whilst serious, are not thought to be life threatening," he said.

“At this stage it is not clear how the man sustained his injuries however one line of enquiry is the possibility that he was struck by a vehicle that did not remain at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to get in touch with police in Omagh by calling 101, quoting reference 104 17/03/20.