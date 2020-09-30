Man found dead in Ballymena flat named as Donald Fraser-Rennie (33)

Two men arrested on suspicion of murder remain in custody

Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland's Major Investigation Team have launched a murder investigation following the death of a man in a flat in the Crebilly Road area of Ballymena.

Detectives launched a murder inquiry following the discovery of Mr Fraser-Rennie's body at the property on the Crebilly Road, adjacent to the Tesco in the town.

Shortly after 9am this morning, the police said they had arrested a 29-year-old man on suspicion of murder.

At 11.30am, a PSNI spokeswoman said a second man, aged 33-years-old, has also been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Both men remain in police custody.

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell said: “My thoughts are with Donald's family and his fiancée at this very sad and difficult time. “At this stage I believe that Donald was the victim of a vicious, sustained and violent beating which resulted in his death.“I am appealing to anyone who has information that could assist with the investigation to contact us. I am also keen to speak to:“Anyone who had been in contact with Donald at any time between yesterday, Tuesday, 29 September and 1.00am this morning, Wednesday, 30 September.“Anyone who was in the Crebilly Road between mid-day yesterday and 1.00am this morning.“I am particularly keen to establish whether witnesses saw or heard anything suspicious."I would ask anyone who has any information, no matter how inconsequential you may think it is, to contact detectives on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 52 30/09/20. Alternatively information can also be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. "

