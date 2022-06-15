Man found dead in Belfast city centre hotel leased by Housing Executive

A man was found dead in a hotel that is currently being leased by the Housing Executive, which is beside the Mourne Seafood restaurant in Belfast city centre. Credit: Google

A man was found dead on Wednesday morning in a Belfast city centre hotel that is currently being leased by the Housing Executive.

His death is not being treated as suspicious.

Police confirmed that they “received a report of the sudden death of a man at a property in the Bank Street area of Belfast on Wednesday”.

The PSNI added that “enquiries are ongoing, however, at this time the death is not being treated as suspicious”.

Bob McCoubrey owns the Mourne Seafood restaurant, which is beside the property where the death occurred.

Originally intended to be boutique apartments, the Northern Ireland Housing Executive (NIHE) leased the building during lockdown.

For the last two and a half years, it has been used as temporary accommodation for homeless and vulnerable people.

Mr McCoubrey said he had been informed of the death on Wednesday morning, when arriving to his business premises. He said that he has been in contact with the Housing Executive over the “chaos” that has ensued outside the property in recent times.

Housing Executive chief, Grainia Long said: “We were informed this morning of the tragic death of a young man who we were assisting by providing temporary accommodation and, working with others, to help provide support.

“Our thoughts are with the gentleman’s family and friends at this sad time.

“As with any serious incident of this kind, we are working with the relevant authorities and will conduct our own review of the circumstances.”

She added: “Last year, we assessed more than 15,000 applications from individuals who presented as homeless and we made more than 9,000 placements in temporary accommodation.

“Our teams of experienced housing professionals are acutely aware of the scale of homelessness in Northern Ireland and the increasing demand for temporary accommodation.

“There is a level of complexity involved in ensuring the right housing and support solutions and we work with our voluntary and community partners to provide these services in extremely challenging circumstances.”