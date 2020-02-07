Man found dead in Belfast city centre public toilets

A man has been found dead in a public toilet in Belfast city centre. Photo by Kevin Scott

A man has been found dead in a public toilet in Belfast city centre. Photo by Kevin Scott

A man has been found dead in a public toilet in Belfast city centre. Photo by Kevin Scott

A man has been found dead in a public toilet in Belfast city centre. Photo by Kevin Scott

A man has been found dead in a public toilet in Belfast city centre. Photo by Kevin Scott

A man has been found dead in a public toilet in Belfast city centre.

Police said they attended the sudden death in the Arthur Lane area on Friday afternoon.

A post-mortem will be carried out in due course however the death is not being treated as suspicious at this time.

A Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) spokesperson confirmed that they responded to the incident at 12.39pm.

An emergency crew and one rapid response paramedic were dispatched to the scene.

"Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, no one was taken to hospital," a spokesperson said.