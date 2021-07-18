Man found injured at side of Armagh road may have been hit with iron bar, say PSNI

The incident took place at an Orange Hall on the Ormeau Road.

A man has been found at the side of a road in Co Armagh with “significant injuries” which police believe may be the result of an iron bar used during an assault

The victim, who is understood to be in his early 40s, was discovered by a passerby in the Cortynan road area of Tynan on Sunday morning.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “A passer-by made a report to the NI Ambulance Service around 9.30am today saying that they had come across an individual lying at the side of the road with significant injuries.

"He was taken to hospital where he is currently receiving treatment.”

They added: “The man, who we believe is in his early 40s, had suffered significant bruising - consistent with having been beaten with an implement such as an iron bar.

“He had also had a number of items of clothing removed.”

The police spokesperson said officers are now trying to establish a timeline in order to determine what happened to the man.

“I am appealing to anyone who may have any information that could assist us with our enquires to contact us on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 797 of 18/7/21.”

A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/