Man found shot in both legs in Derry

The man was found in Leafair Gardens. Credit: Google

A man has been taken to hospital after being shot in both legs in Londonderry.

The incident happened in the Galliagh area of the city at around 8pm on Wednesday evening.

The man, in his 30s, was located at Leafair Gardens with gunshot wounds to both legs.

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood condemned the shooting.

"Another barbaric attack in Galliagh tonight. It's the 21st century, get off our backs," he wrote on Twitter.

Detectives are investigation and would appeal to anyone with any information to contact them at Strand Road on 101 quoting referencen umber 2015 25/09/19 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.