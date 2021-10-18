Man found stabbed in Co Antrim field being treated as attempted murder

A man remains in serious condition in hospital after being discovered lying in a field next to a road outside Broughshane village in Co Antrim. Photo: PACEMAKER BELFAST 11/10/2021

Police have reported that a “severely injured man” who was discovered in a field outside Broughshane in Co Antrim last week, is believed to been victim of a ‘deliberate murder attempt’.

On Monday October 11, the male was found “with extensive knife wounds to to his chest and face” and he had sustained fractures to his skull, which Detective Inspector Michael McCoy believes was “a deliberate attempt to murder him.”

The injured man, who remains in hospital receiving treatment, was found in a field on the Lisnamurrikan Road outside Broughshane at around 8am by members of the public passing by.

“If he had not been discovered when he was, he would not have survived,” added the detective.

The PSNI also now think that the man travelled from the Belfast area to Ballymena in a silver Volvo XC60 and arrived sometime between 10pm and 11pm on the Sunday night, with the intention of meeting an unknown person or persons.

He was found in the field at roughly the same time the Volvo XC60 was discovered abandoned and on fire at Doury Road in Ballymena the next morning.

“We have been conducting numerous enquiries into this incident and are making steady progress,” Detective McCoy said.

“I would like to take this opportunity to appeal to anyone who saw the silver XC60 Volvo, with the distinctive registration TIJ 444, being driven in the Ballymena area between 10pm on Sunday 10 and 8am on Monday 11 October to get in touch with investigators.

"I would also ask anyone who noticed any suspicious activity or anyone with dash-cam footage recorded in the Doury Road area on Monday morning to contact us.

"The direct number for the investigation team in Ballymena is 02825667228 and the reference number is 327 11/10/21. You can also submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”