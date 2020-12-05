Man found with stab wounds in Lurgan

Police have issued an appeal for information after a man was found with stab wounds in Lurgan on Friday night.

It was reported to police around 11.45pm that a man in his 20s had been located in the vicinity of Killough Gardens and had sustained stab wounds to his upper body.

Police and the ambulance service attended the scene and the man was taken to hospital for treatment.

It was reported that during the incident the man's mobile phone and a rucksack were taken.

PSNI Detective Sergeant Dave Stewart said enquiries were continuing into the stabbing.

“We are appealing to anyone who may have been in the area, in particular in the Old Portadown Road/Drumlin Drive areas and witnessed this incident to contact our detectives," he said.

“We are also appealing to anyone who saw any suspicious activity, or who has information which could assist our investigation to get in touch on 101, and quote reference 2124 of 04/12/20."

A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/or you can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.