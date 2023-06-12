Man fractures skull, ribs and pelvis during fall in Mourne Mountains

A man who fell while hiking in the Mourne Mountains last week sustained a fractured skull, ribs and pelvis.

The casualty’s wife revealed the extent of her husband’s injuries as she praised the search crew that saved his life.

The Mourne Mountain Rescue Team was tasked to the incident on Slieve Binnian on Friday before the man was airlifted to hospital.

His partner said what initially seemed to be a simple fall could have been catastrophic without quick assistance.

"We send our sincerest thanks to the Mourne Mountain Rescue Team who attended to my husband last Friday," she said in a message shared by the search group.

“Everyone was wonderful, providing support to both of us in the most professional and caring way.

"You are all truly lifesavers.

"On arrival at hospital my husband was told by the ED doctor he was lucky to have survived.

"What had seemed to be a simple fall had caused many fractures including skull, ribs and pelvis.”

Mourne Mountain Rescue Team is made up of 36 volunteers who live in the local area and relies on donations.

Crews are on call 24 hours a day 365 days a year and undertake a substantial amount of training in advanced first aid, technical rope work and search management.

The man’s wife also praised members of the public who stopped to help.

"Without the support on the mountain from the team, wonderful passers by Amy, Shannon, Brenda and friends, and the speedy transfer to hospital by the rescue helicopter, the outcome could have been very different,” she said.

“Thank you all, you are fantastic."