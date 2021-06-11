Man from England to stand trial over allegedly trying to meet a child in Belfast after sexual grooming

Connor Hughes is currently remanded over the charges

A man from England is to stand trial accused of sexually grooming and trying to meet a child in Belfast, a judge ordered on Friday.

Connor Hughes (22) also allegedly had an indecent image and incited the complainant to engage in phone sex.

The defendant, of Romany Court in Gillingham, Dorset but currently remanded in custody, appeared remotely at Belfast Magistrates Court for a preliminary enquiry into the case.

He is charged with committing five offences on dates between April and June last year.

Hughes faces counts of sexual communication with a child under 16 and attempting to meet them following sexual grooming.

Further allegations involve encouraging the same injured party to make an indecent image and causing them to participate in sexual activity.

During the hearing Hughes confirmed that he understood the charges, but declined to call witnesses or give evidence at this stage.

His lawyer did not dispute the Crown's submissions that he has a case to answer.

Granting a prosecution application, District Judge George Conner told Hughes: "You will be returned for trial at Belfast Crown Court, and that will be in custody."

The accused is expected to appear again for arraignment on a date to be fixed.