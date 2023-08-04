Man guilty of dangerous driving following crash which left car on its roof
A 37-year old man has been found guilty of dangerous driving following a crash which left a car on its roof in Co Antrim.
The collision occurred in September 2021, where a silver Mercedes left the Ballycraigy Road in Newtownabbey and ended up on its roof in a field.
The driver ran away from the scene following the incident.
He was also found guilty for failing to stop, remain and report at the scene of a collision where damage was caused.
Damage also occurred to a farmer’s fencing during the collision.
In a post on social media, PSNI Antrim and Newtownabbey also said the man has been disqualified from driving.