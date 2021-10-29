Man ‘harassed’ by infatuated ex-lover returned home to discover her in his bed, court told

A man allegedly harassed by an "infatuated" ex-lover returned home to discover her in his bed, the High Court heard today.

Prosecutors claimed Samantha Miskelly, 47, brought personal belongings with her in an apparent attempt to move in without consent.

The victim has now put his house in Co Antrim up for sale due to fears over the unwanted contact, a judge was told.

Miskelly, a hairdresser from Innis Walk in Newtownabbey, is charged with two counts of harassment on dates between August and October this year.

During a bail application Crown lawyer Mark Farrell disclosed that the defendant and complainant shared a brief sexual relationship.

But following their break-up Miskelly allegedly began to drive past his address and stare in at him.

On October 22 the man returned home following reports of a suspected burglary and noticed bed clothes in the tumble dryer.

"He found this strange, went upstairs to look around, opened the bedroom door and discovered the applicant lying in his bed," Mr Farrell said.

Nothing was stolen or damaged, but Miskelly had allegedly brought jewellery, glassware, wine bottles and other personal items.

"It looks as if she was trying to move in with him against his will," the barrister contended.

Miskelly told police she had been in the area visiting friends and let herself into the man's home after finding a key in the garden.

"She said she went in the house for a nosey and ended up getting into the bed, but denied bringing anything with her," Mr Farrell added.

Opposing bail, he argued that the incident was part of a wider pattern of nuisance or menacing behaviour.

"The injured party has put his house up for sale, he's just afraid she will come back and that there could be an escalation," he submitted.

"For whatever reason, she seems to have an infatuation with (him)."

Defence counsel Charlene Dempsey described the alleged circumstances as "unusual".

But she argued that her client could be prohibited from going near the area where the man lives.

Granting bail, Lord Justice Maguire acknowledged concerns raised about the accused's mental health.

Imposing an exclusion zone as part of the terms of her release, the judge also pointed out: "There is no evidence that she knows where the injured party has moved to."