Man has ear bitten off in Derry pub attack

A man has had his ear bitten off during an assault outside a pub in Londonderry.

Two men, both in their twenties, were targeted in the attack which happened in the Diamond area of the city in the early hours of Thursday.

One of the victims sustained facial injuries after being punched in the face by another man at around 12.30am.

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

PSNI Sergeant O'Hara said: "We know the area was busy and urge anyone who witnessed this incident, or captured footage of what happened, to call 101, quoting reference number 51 of 29/09/22."