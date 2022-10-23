Man has ‘part of finger bitten off’ during altercation in Custom House Square

Detectives in Belfast are appealing for witnesses following a report of a serious assault on Saturday night.

At approximately 9.40pm, police received multiple reports of an ongoing disturbance at Custom House Square.

During this altercation, police say one man in his 20s had part of his finger bitten off. He was taken to hospital where he received treatment for his injury.

Detective Sergeant McCartan said: "Our enquiries into this matter are ongoing.

"The Custom House area was very busy at the time and we would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed this nasty assault, or who may have mobile phone footage of the altercation, to contact detectives.

“The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 1884 of 22/10/22.”

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.