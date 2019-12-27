Man has skull fractured in Lisburn Boxing Day 'serious assault'

Three arrested

A man (55) had his skull fractured in a "serious assault" in Lisburn.

Police said an altercation broke out between a group of men on Thursday in the Sloan Street area shortly after 5pm.

Another man, aged 53, had his nose broken and suffered injuries to his eye and thumb.

Another 53-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of two counts of grievous bodily harm with intent and two counts of possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

And two men aged 27 and 24 were arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The 24-year-old was also arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence.

Detective Sergeant Magennis said: "Enquiries are continuing to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

"We are appealing for information and if anyone witnessed the incident, can they please contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 925 26/12/19. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime."