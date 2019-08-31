Man held at gunpoint in Belfast burglary

Police are appealing for information following the incident, which happened in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Detective Inspector Kerry Brennan said: "It was reported that at around 1.20 am, two males forced entry into the property and one has brandished a gun when confronted by the male occupant.

"The victim fled from the scene and upon his return noticed that a set of car keys and a bank card had been taken.

"Enquiries are continuing and we are appealing to anyone who witnessed this incident or anyone with any information that can assist with the investigation to contact Detectives in Musgrave on 101, quoting reference number 189 of 31/08/19."

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.