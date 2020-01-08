Man held at knifepoint after using Belfast ATM

A man was held up at knifepoint after using a Belfast ATM.

It happened in the Benmore Drive area of south Belfast in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Detective Sergeant Corrigan said: “It was reported that a man had just lifted a sum of cash from an ATM in the area when he was approached by three masked men, one of which was armed with a knife, and they demanded the money.

“They made off with the cash and a smartwatch, thankfully the victim was not injured but he has been left traumatised by this ordeal.

“Enquiries are continuing and we are appealing to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 87 of 8/1/20.

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime."