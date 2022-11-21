Man held at knifepoint in north Belfast armed robbery

A man was threatened with a knife held to his neck during an armed robbery in north Belfast on Sunday night.

The incident, which took place in the North Queen Street area, occurred at around 10.20pm.

The PSNI's Detective Sergeant Dougherty said: “We received a report that a man, who was travelling in the rear of a black Vauxhall Astra type car, was punched in the head by another man, who also held a knife to his throat and threatened him.

“He also took a sum of money and a mobile phone from the victim.

“I would appeal to anyone who may have seen the car, which was being driven by a woman, or who witnessed the incident or who may have any information that could assist with our enquiries, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 1650 of 20/11/22.”

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.