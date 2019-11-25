Man held in Portadown takeaway robbery probe

A man has been arrested by detectives investigating a robbery at a fast food takeaway in the Lurgan Road area Portadown.

The robbery took place on Saturday, November 23.

Detective Sergeant James Johnston said the 38-year-old man was arrested after a vehicle was stopped in the Portadown area on Monday, November 25. He was arrested on suspicion of robbery.

Anyone with any information in relation to the incident is asked to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 10 23/11/19.