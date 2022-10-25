Man held over ‘vicious’ Belfast assault and robbery with woman suffering stab wound to her eye

A woman in her 20s has suffered a stab wound to her eye and had a handbag stolen during what police described as a “vicious assault” in south Belfast.

The incident happened on Saturday at around 7pm on the Cromwell Road.

Police confirmed a 21-year-old man has been arrested following the incident on suspicion of a number of offences including wounding with intent, possession of an offensive weapon and robbery.

The PSNI said they are keen to speak to a male passer-by who stopped to offer his assistance to the victim.

PSNI Detective Sergeant McCartan said: “While we have a male in custody in connection with this sinister and violent incident, we are still appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

"During the incident, which happened in an address on the Cromwell Road at around 7pm on Saturday, a woman in her 20’s was viciously assaulted and robbed. The victim suffered a stab wound above her left eye.

“The suspect stole the victim’s handbag containing a sum of money, credit card and passport. He made off in the direction of Lawrence Street. He is described as wearing a dark coloured hooded jacket, dark coloured jeans, trainers and dark coloured baseball cap.”

Detective Sergeant McCartan added: “We are particularly keen to speak to a male passer-by who stopped to offer assistance to the victim on Cromwell Road after the incident.

“Anyone with information can contact us on 101 quoting reference 127 22/10/22."