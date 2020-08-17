Man held over woman's death in Belfast

Police at the scene in the Windermere Road area of south Belfast

A man in his 60s has been arrested after the sudden death of a woman in the Windermere Road area of Belfast, police said last night.

There were few details about the incident as concerned residents contacted councillors seeking information surrounding the tragedy.

It's believed the PSNI made the arrest as the man walked down Cairnshill Road in the area.

Residents said four police cars and two ambulances were at the scene in what one described as a "quiet residential street".

Castlereagh South Alliance councillor Michelle Guy, who lives in the area, said local people were stunned by the news.

"It's a tragedy, everyone in the community is shocked by what's happened tonight," she said.

"Everyone has a lot of questions about what has happened, but I suppose we will have to wait for the PSNI to give more details," she added.

The name of the woman who died has not yet been made public.

In a short statement issued, the PSNI said: "Detectives from the PSNI's Serious Crime Branch are currently in attendance following a report of the sudden death of a woman at a house in the Windermere Road area of Belfast this evening.

"One man in his 60s has been arrested and is currently assisting police with their enquiries.

"There are no further details at this stage."