Man 'hit with bat' in sectarian attack in Ballymena

The attack happened in the Sentry Hill area of Ballymena. Credit: Google

A man was struck with what is believed to have been a bat during a sectarian hate crime in Ballymena, police have said.

The attack happened in the Sentry Hill area of the town at around 11.30am on November 5.

A man was out walking when he was set upon by several masked men, one of whom brandished a knife.

He was punched and hit with what it understood to have been a bat before he managed to escape.

PSNI Detective Sergeant Lenaghan said: "We are treating this as a sectarian-motivated hate crime – the victim was subjected to verbal sectarian abuse during the attack.

“Hate crimes have no place in today’s society and will simply not be tolerated.

“While this man managed to escape with minor physical injuries, such as bruising and cuts, we could have been looking at a very different picture. He has, understandably, been left badly shaken by a dreadful ordeal."

Anyone with any information regarding the attack has been urged to contact police on 101, quoting reference 1424 of 07/11/19.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.