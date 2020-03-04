Man hit with glass bottle in Derry attempted mugging

A man in his 50s was hit with a glass bottle during an attempted robbery in Londonderry on Sunday.

It was reported that around 9:15pm three men approached the man in the Dunfield Terrace area at the junction with Curthbert Street.

They asked the man if they could borrow his mobile phone and have his wallet, when he declined one of the men struck him on the hand with a glass bottle.

An altercation occurred and the man received bruising to his ribs and a laceration on his right hand. He was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries.

The men made off from the scene but did not take anything from the injured man.

The first man involved was described as 5”10, medium build and wore a dark coloured hooded top, dark coloured bottoms and a baseball cap.

The second man, who was armed with the glass bottle, was described as being 5”10 in height and wearing a dark coloured hooded top.

The third man was described as being 5”6 in height and wearing a dark coloured zipped up coat. All of the men are believed to have been aged in their mid to late 20s.

Sergeant Michael Hughes appealed for information.

“Enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area at the time of the incident to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 867 03/03/20," he said.

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”