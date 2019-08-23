Man hit with hammer in paramilitary-style attack in Co Antrim

A man was hit on the head with a hammer during a paramilitary-style attack in Co Antrim.

Police said they received a report at around 12.45am on Friday that the ambulance service were treating a man with head injuries in the Kellburn Park area of Ballyclare.

A number of men had forced their way into his home and assaulted him with a hammer.

The victim suffered head injuries and is in hospital in a stable condition.

Detective Sergeant Coulter said: “This was a vicious assault on a man in his own home, a place where everyone has the right to feel safe.

"We are currently treating this as a paramilitary style attack and I want to appeal to anyone who was in the Kellburn Park area between 12.20am and 12.50am this morning and saw any suspicious activity to call us on the non emergency number 101, quoting reference number 73 of 23/08/19."

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.