Man ‘horrified’ by artwork next to late wife’s beloved bench in Co Down park

Hillsborough statue that shocked widower is part of park’s in-the-works ten-sculpture trail

A visitor to Hillsborough Forest park in Co Down has said he was left “horrified” by the sudden appearance of “a huge green demonic figure”.

Writing to the Belfast Telegraph, Andrew Gray voiced his anger at the installation of what was revealed to be a large green fantasy-themed statue that will be part of a new digital sculpture installed by Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council.

While the trail has not yet been completed, Mr Gray said he was not impressed by the artwork.

He wrote: “After visiting Hillsborough park weekly for 18 years, I and my late wife enjoyed hours of enjoyable walking and sitting on the benches.

“There is one bench in particular that is a little bit more private and easily overlooked — and otters and other things have been spotted.

“During my wife’s illness with leukaemia, we would sit during lockdown and enjoy sandwiches and coffee and enjoy an hour or so.”

Since his wife’s passing, he still regularly attends the park and sits on the same bench for a moment of reflection.

“This week I was horrified to see the erection of a huge green demonic figure just a few yards from the bench. I was horrified and spoke to the workmen, who said they didn’t even know what it was,” he said.

He added: “Can I ask a question? What is going on? I know it is part of the bigger plan, but has the council lost its senses?”

A spokesperson for Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council said the new trail was the first of its kind in Northern Ireland and was still in the construction phase.

“The ten sculptures on the trail will be linked by a digital app to enhance the forest experience for visitors.

“This unique opportunity brings together augmented reality stories from the internationally acclaimed artists alongside information on the local area,” they said.

“Extensive public consultation on the project has taken place both before and after the recent pandemic. Presentations were made to local church groups, schools and community groups. Public displays were in place at Hillsborough Forest in January 2020 and again in January 2022.

“Alterations were then made based on the feedback received from the public.

“This new trail is a welcome tourism opportunity for visitors from across the world as they enjoy the experience of visiting Royal Hillsborough with all it has to offer in terms of heritage and hospitality as well as local retail. The app is also anticipated to include discounts and incentives to visit other parts of Royal Hillsborough and promote other parts of the Northern Ireland tourism offer.”

Funding was secured from the Department of Agriculture’s Rural Tourism Scheme and the trail, with its accompanying app, is to be in place by July 2022.

The council spokesperson added that signage will be in place shortly to advise how the interactive sculptures can be used, as well as provide narrative on the theme of each one.