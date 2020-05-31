Man hospitalised after being found injured by police in Belfast city centre

Police at the scene of an incident in the Pottingers Entry area of Belfast on May 31st 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

A 20-year-old man was hospitalised after being found injured by police in Belfast city centre on Saturday night.

A police patrol spotted the man in Pottinger's Entry at around 11.45pm.

He was taken to hospital and is undergoing treatment for injuries which are not believed to be serious.

The area was cordoned off by police for several hours will investigations were carried out.

A PSNI spokesperson said a 22-year-old man and a woman (35) were later arrested a short distance away in connection with the incident.The woman has since been released on bail to return for further questioning at a later date, while the man remained in police custody on Sunday afternoon.