Man hospitalised after being shot in both legs in west Belfast

A man has been hospitalised after being shot in both legs in west Belfast.

PSNI officers are in attendance at the scene on Monday night.

Police said that shortly before 9.15pm a report was received that a man had been shot in both legs at Forfar Lane.

The man has been transported to hospital for treatment to his injuries.

A forensic team can be seen gathering evidence in the area and a helicopter is circling overhead.

Forensics personnel at the scene in Forfar Lane. Photo: Kevin Scott.

The incident has been condemned by local MP Paul Maskey.

“I condemn the shooting of a man in Forfar Lane, West Belfast on Monday night,” he said.

“There is no place for this type of activity and those responsible should get off the backs of the community.

“Anyone with information on this attack should bring it forward to the police.”

Anyone with information has been asked to contact the PSNI by ringing 101 and quoting the reference number 1934 of 13/06/22.

Alternatively, a report can be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/