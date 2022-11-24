Man hospitalised after being shot with crossbow through window of his north Belfast house

A man has been hospitalised after being shot through his house window by a crossbow in north Belfast on Thursday morning.

Police said the incident happened in the Sheridan Street area of the city.

A spokesperson added: “One man was taken to hospital for treatment for his injuries.

“Enquiries are ongoing and anyone who may have witnessed the attack or who may have footage that could assist with the investigation, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 194 of 24/11/22.”