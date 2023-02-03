Man hospitalised after brawl breaks out at Premier League darts event in Belfast

A man has reportedly been hospitalised following a brawl that broke out during the first night of the 2023 Cazoo Darts Premier League in Belfast.

A video of the altercation, which shows a number of men and women fighting and scrambling over chairs in the SSE Arena, has been circulating online since the incident occurred on Thursday night.

The PSNI said police received reports of an altercation involving a number of people during a sporting event in east Belfast on Thursday evening.

It was reported to police that two men and a women were assaulted during the incident, however no serious injuries were reported.

“Enquiries are ongoing and police would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the incident to contact 101,” added a PSNI spokesperson.

“A report can be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport. Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org”

The SSE Arena has also been contacted for comment.