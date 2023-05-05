Man hospitalised after car overturns in north Belfast crash

A man has been taken to hospital following a two-vehicle crash in north Belfast on Thursday evening.

Police said they received a report of the road traffic collision on the North Circular Road at 9.40pm last night.

The incident involved a white Volkswagen T-Roc and a parked black Peugeot 206.

The male driver of the Volkswagen was taken to hospital for treatment following the collision, which resulted in his car being overturned.

Enquiries are ongoing and anyone who witnessed the collision or captured dash-cam footage is asked to contact PSNI officers at Tennent Street on 101, quoting reference number 2084 04/05/23.