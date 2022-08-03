Man hospitalised after concern for safety incident in Londonderry

A man has been hospitalised after police were called to an incident in Londonderry.

It’s after a report was made of concern for someone’s safety.

The incident took place in the Asylum Road area of the city on Tuesday night.

It was reported that a Police Armed Response Unit (ARU) had attended alongside officers from Strand Road Police Station.

The Asylum Road and Woodleigh Terrace had been blocked off during the incident.

Eight police vehicles were said to be at the scene at one point, while the ARU remained in the area after the situation had concluded.