Man hospitalised after Dungannon stabbing on Saturday

Police are appealing for information after a man was assaulted and stabbed in Dungannon on Saturday evening.

The incident happened shortly before 11pm, with the man in his twenties attacked and stabbed in the Killyman Road area of the town.

A 47-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent. He remains in custody and is assisting officers with their enquiries.

According to police the victim was taken to hospital as a result of his injuries and remains there.

PSNI Detective Sergeant Robinson said: "An investigation is underway to establish exactly what occurred and who was involved.

“I would appeal to anyone who was in the area shortly before 11pm and witnessed what occurred or, who may have recorded what occurred, to get in touch with us on 101, quoting reference 2258 of 22/05/21.

“A report can also be made online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”