Man hospitalised after early morning attack in west Belfast

A man in his 40s has been hospitalised following an assault by a group of men in west Belfast this morning.

The PSNI’s Sergeant Hakin said that police received a report at 5.20am that the man had been assaulted while walking along the Springfield Road.

"The victim was taken to hospital for treatment. Our investigation is at an early stage and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area or who may have captured dashcam footage to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 200 21/11/22,” he said.

