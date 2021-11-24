Man hospitalised after front teeth knocked out in west Belfast ‘sectarian hate crime’

Police are treating an assault on a man in west Belfast in which he had his front teeth knocked out as a “sectarian hate crime”.

The incident happened in Dunmurry on Sunday night into Monday morning.

Police said the man was attacked by a gang of four other men in the Upper Dunmurry Lane and Victoria Gardens area.

The attack left the victim requiring hospital treatment and police said both he and his partner who witnessed the attack were left “shaken”.

PSNI Sergeant Hughes said: “We received a report that a man had been assaulted by a group of over four males. This took place around midnight on Sunday night/Monday morning at the junction of Upper Dunmurry Lane and Victoria Gardens.

“The victim and his partner were on their way home when they were followed by a group of men, who shouted aggressively in their direction.

“One of the group approached and punched the man. And, when he tried to defend himself, the others joined in the attack.

“The victim was kicked and punched around the upper body and head, resulting in his front teeth being knocked out. A shoe mark suggests that his neck was stamped on.”

He added: “We’re grateful to those members of the public who came to the assistance of the couple, whereupon the suspects made off.

“This was a particularly vicious attack, which we’re treating as a sectarian hate crime. The man subsequently received treatment to his injuries in hospital and both he, and his partner who witnessed the assault, remain badly shaken.

“I’m appealing to anyone with information to contact us on 101 quoting reference 301 of 23/11/21.”

“Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”